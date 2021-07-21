 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Travel ban lifted, state of emergency continues due to flooding in Niagara County
0 comments
top story

Travel ban lifted, state of emergency continues due to flooding in Niagara County

Support this work for $1 a month
Flash flooding in Lockport

A car is nearly buried during flash flooding in Lockport, Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

 Thomas J. Prohaska

While a travel ban has been lifted in Niagara County, a state of emergency continues due to Tuesday evening's flooding throughout the county.

The travel ban was lifted at 1 a.m. Wednesday but the state of emergency remains in place for storm-related cleanup efforts, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Some road closures remain, and officials urged that drivers use caution. 

A flood warning for Niagara County expired at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Severe thunderstorms swept through northeastern Erie, Niagara, western Orleans and western Genesee counties Tuesday evening.

Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warning area.

The weather service said locations that experienced flash flooding included Niagara Falls, North Tonawanda, Amherst, Tonawanda, Grand Island, Pendleton, Akron, Lewiston, Sanborn, Pendleton Center, East Amherst, Rapids, Clarence Center, Wolcottsville and Model City.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Route 93 was closed between Lower Mountain Road and Shunpike Road, and Route 425 was closed from Upper Mountain Road to Lower Mountain Road, because of flooding.

The National Weather Service said a severe thunderstorm that was located near Lockport was moving east at 20 mph, with 60 mph wind gusts and half-dollar size hail.  

Impacted areas included Buffalo, Cheektowaga, North Tonawanda, Clarence, Lockport, Kenmore, Depew, Tonawanda, Amherst and Medina, as well as the Thruway between exits 51 and 48A. 

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported quarter-sized hail fell at the Sheriff's Office in Lockport. 

"The Sheriff's Office has received reports of flooded roads, downed limbs and damaging hail countywide. Limit travel throughout the storm if possible," the Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.

The Toronto Blue Jays canceled Tuesday's game with the Boston Red Sox because of thunderstorms in the Buffalo area. It will be made up in a split doubleheader Aug. 7 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

65,000 fans pack Deer District for Bucks Game 6

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Staff Reporter

Long Island native, University at Buffalo graduate, part of the breaking news and criminal justice team for two years. Hired by The News in 1999, I covered high school sports for 15 years before being named deputy sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News