Travel ban lifted, state of emergency continues due to flooding in Niagara County

While a travel ban has been lifted in Niagara County, a state of emergency continues due to Tuesday evening's flooding throughout the county.

The travel ban was lifted at 1 a.m. Wednesday but the state of emergency remains in place for storm-related cleanup efforts, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Some road closures remain, and officials urged that drivers use caution.

A flood warning for Niagara County expired at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Severe thunderstorms swept through northeastern Erie, Niagara, western Orleans and western Genesee counties Tuesday evening.

Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warning area.

The weather service said locations that experienced flash flooding included Niagara Falls, North Tonawanda, Amherst, Tonawanda, Grand Island, Pendleton, Akron, Lewiston, Sanborn, Pendleton Center, East Amherst, Rapids, Clarence Center, Wolcottsville and Model City.

Route 93 was closed between Lower Mountain Road and Shunpike Road, and Route 425 was closed from Upper Mountain Road to Lower Mountain Road, because of flooding.