Travel ban lifted in Niagara County

  Updated
Buried in snow

A vehicle stuck in a snowbank along Route 5 in Lackawanna, on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara County and the City of Niagara Falls lifted their travel bans this morning, as work crews continue to clear obstructions and move snowdrifts.

A travel advisory will remain in place in Niagara County, including in the cities of Lockport, Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced. 

Motorists are urged to use "extreme caution" if choosing to drive due to the continuing challenging conditions.

Erie County's travel ban remains in effect.

