Travel ban lifted in Buffalo and towns north and southern Erie County

  • Updated
Snow

A bus travels south on Route 277 past snowy trees in Orchard Park Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Early Friday update: State of emergency continues in Erie County

The driving ban was lifted for Buffalo, but remained in effect for the central part of Erie County.

The driving ban remains in effect in Cheektowaga, Lancaster, Alden, West Seneca, Elma, Marilla, Hamburg, Orchard Park, Aurora, Wales, Evans, Eden and Boston.

A travel advisory is in effect for Buffalo, Grand Island, Town of Tonawanda, City of Tonawanda, Amherst, Clarence, Newstead, Colden, Holland, Brant, North Collins,  Concord, Sardinia and Collins.

The county at 6 a.m. lifted the ban for those northern communities, which were not hit hard by overnight lake-effect snows. 

Travel ban map

"We will continue to reevaluate conditions throughout the day," said Kara Kane, an Erie County spokeswoman. 

Erie County officials enacted the driving ban at 9 p.m. Thursday because of the lake-effect snowstorm.

"Only those authorized for emergency travel are to drive," Poloncarz said in a tweet announcing the ban.

Poloncarz also declared a state of emergency in the county as of 8 p.m.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

