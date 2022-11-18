Travel ban lifted in Buffalo and towns north and in southern Erie County

Early Friday update: State of emergency continues in Erie County

The driving ban was lifted for Buffalo, but remained in effect for the central part of Erie County.

'It's going to hit hard': WNY braces as 'extreme' snowstorm arrives "What we're talking about is a major, major storm," Gov. Kathy Hochul said during a news conference Thursday. "This is considered an extreme event – an extreme weather event. That means it's dangerous. It also means it's life-threatening."

The driving ban remains in effect in Cheektowaga, Lancaster, Alden, West Seneca, Elma, Marilla, Hamburg, Orchard Park, Aurora, Wales, Evans, Eden and Boston.

A travel advisory is in effect for Buffalo, Grand Island, Town of Tonawanda, City of Tonawanda, Amherst, Clarence, Newstead, Colden, Holland, Brant, North Collins, Concord, Sardinia and Collins.

The county at 6 a.m. lifted the ban for those northern communities, which were not hit hard by overnight lake-effect snows.

"We will continue to reevaluate conditions throughout the day," said Kara Kane, an Erie County spokeswoman.

Erie County officials enacted the driving ban at 9 p.m. Thursday because of the lake-effect snowstorm.

"Only those authorized for emergency travel are to drive," Poloncarz said in a tweet announcing the ban.

Poloncarz also declared a state of emergency in the county as of 8 p.m.