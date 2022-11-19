 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Travel ban in place for South Buffalo; lifted for rest of the City of Buffalo

  • Updated
Map of travel bans and advisories in Erie County

Map of travel bans and advisories in Erie County on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

 Courtesy of Erie County
 Update: The City of Buffalo lifted the travel ban for much of the city at 2 p.m. Saturday. A travel ban remained in place for South Buffalo on Sunday morning. The rest of the city remained under a travel advisory.

For additional information, read: Erie County storm update: Attention turns to side streets; school openings under review; road closures

***

Saturday a.m.: One to 2 feet of snow fell in Buffalo overnight after the lake-effect snow band that has been pummeling the Southtowns drifted north.

A travel ban went into effect for the entire City of Buffalo at 7 a.m. Saturday, according to police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge.

"Only authorized personnel are allowed to travel at this time," he said in a statement. "City officials say overnight a foot to 2 feet of snow fell in different parts of the city."

Also all NFTA bus service has been suspended Saturday morning, according to the NFTA website. Metro Rail is running but on limited service.

The storm that began Wednesday night has buried parts of the Southtowns in several feet of snow

