Travel ban in effect for most of Erie County; northern towns shifted to 'travel advisory'

  • Updated
Snow

A bus travels south on Route 277 past snowy trees in Orchard Park Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Early Friday update: State of emergency continues in Erie County

A driving ban remained in effect for most of Erie County early Friday, except for the City of Tonawanda and the towns of Tonawanda, Grand Island, Newstead, Amherst and Clarence.

The county at 6 a.m. lifted the ban for those northern communities, which were not hit hard by overnight lake-effect snows. Those municipalities remain under a "travel advisory."

Travel ban map

The rest of Erie County, including the City of Buffalo, "remains under a travel ban under further notice," said Kara Kane, an Erie County spokeswoman. "We will continue to reevaluate conditions throughout the day."

Erie County officials enacted the driving ban at 9 p.m. Thursday because of the lake-effect snowstorm.

"Only those authorized for emergency travel are to drive," Poloncarz said in a tweet announcing the ban.

Poloncarz also declared a state of emergency in the county as of 8 p.m.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

