top story topical

Travel ban for all of Buffalo, bus service suspended after 1 to 2 feet of overnight snow

  • Updated
  • 0
Map of travel bans and advisories in Erie County

Map of travel bans and advisories in Erie County on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

 Courtesy of Erie County
One to 2 feet of snow fell in Buffalo overnight after the lake-effect snow band that has been pummeling the Southtowns drifted north.

A travel ban went into effect for the entire City of Buffalo at 7 a.m. Saturday, according to police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge.

"Only authorized personnel are allowed to travel at this time," he said in a statement. "City officials say overnight a foot to 2 feet of snow fell in different parts of the city."

Also all NFTA bus service has been suspended Saturday morning, according to the NFTA website. Metro Rail is running but on limited service.

The storm that began Wednesday night has buried parts of the Southtowns in several feet of snow

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

