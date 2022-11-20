Travel ban expires in Orchard Park, Hamburg but remains in South Buffalo, Lackawanna

Update: Many snow-related travel bans were lifted early Monday morning. For additional details read: Most, but not all, snow-related driving bans have been lifted.

***

While most of the lake-effect snow is done falling in Erie County, the cleanup continues and many travel bans remain in the hardest-hit municipalities.

Orchard Park Police announced Sunday evening the town's driving ban would end at midnight. However, the City of Lackawanna, part of the City of Buffalo (south of William Street) and the towns of Hamburg and Evans continue to have a driving ban in place until further notice.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Sunday he's hopeful those driving bans can be lifted in the next 24 to 48 hours. On Sunday evening, he said, Lakeview and Old Lakeshore Roads and the immediate neighborhoods in Hamburg are open but other neighborhoods still need work.

The rest of Erie County is under a travel advisory.

County officials are urging residents to follow travel restrictions to prevent additional blocked roads from accidents or stranded vehicles.

Following the restrictions also helps snow-removal crews, tow trucks and first responders complete their work.

In addition, crews need the roads clear in the heaviest-hit areas for snow removal.

Peter Anderson, spokesperson for Poloncarz, said crews are dumping snow at the SUNY Erie Community College South Campus in the Southtowns and at the Outer Harbor in the city.

"High lifts and dump trucks are the order of the day," he said, "as this record snow compacts, it gets too heavy for plows to move."