 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking topical

Trauma team: Damar Hamlin able to respond; after waking, asked: Who won the game?

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills Bengals

Law enforcement stand at UC Medical Center after Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin was injured against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown substantial improvement since his heart short-circuited during a tackle in a pivotal "Monday Night Football" game three days ago and plunged him into cardiac arrest, according to the members of the trauma team that has treated him at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hamlin remains in intensive care but has made "a fairly remarkable recovery," said Dr. William Knight IV, professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and director of the Emergency Medicine MLP Program. 

Knight was one of two doctors who spoke with reporters Thursday afternoon. Both described Hamlin as alert and aware. They said he remains on a breathing tube and has been communicating in writing Wednesday night and Thursday.

People are also reading…

"This marks a good turning point in his ongoing care," said the other trauma team member, Dr. Timothy Pritts, professor in the Department of Surgery at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and division chief of general surgery and vice chair for clinical operations at UC Health.

The doctors provided a glimpse into the moments after Hamlin awakened Wednesday night.

Knight said was able to “emerge to follow commands” and expressed surprise that he had "not been with the world for two days." Hamlin cannot speak because he has a breathing tube down his throat, but has been writing to communicate.

Last night, the doctor said, Hamlin wrote a question: Who won the game?

Pritts said one of his colleagues responded: "Yes Damar, you won. You've won the game of life."

The doctors said it appears that "all the cylinders are firing in his brain."

Hamlin "still has significant progress that he has to make," Pritts said.

The doctors also addressed speculation that Hamlin suffered from a rare episode of commotio cordis, which can cause cardiac arrest when the electrical system in the heart malfunctions because of damage to the heart, such as a sudden blow.

The University of Cincinnati Medical Center doctors who treated Hamlin said during the news conference that commotio cordis is on the list of possibilities for what caused Hamlin's cardiac arrest, but they have not yet determined a cause, and are working through all the possibilities.

The doctors lauded the quick care Hamlin received on the field and on the way to the hospital Monday night. They clarified that Hamlin received one round of CPR and was administered one round of defibrillation on the Paycor Stadium field after he collapsed Monday night.

The focus for Hamlin remains on the day-to-day.

Both doctors emphasized it's too soon to project Hamlin's long-term recovery.

“The best outcome would be back to who he was before this all happened,” Knight said.

The doctors said the reason they're able to talk about Hamlin's good neurological function, not just his life, because of "immediate and good and high-quality CPR, and immediate access to defibrillation."

email: sscanlon@buffnews.com

Twitter: @BNrefresh@ScottBScanlon

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.

Related to this story

PlayAction podcast: Learning more about Damar Hamlin, the person

PlayAction podcast: Learning more about Damar Hamlin, the person

As Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital, The Buffalo News' Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan share their experiences interacting with the young Bills safety. On the latest PlayAction podcast, learn more about Hamlin's Pittsburgh roots, his Chasing M’s Foundation and his close relationships with his brother, Damir, and teammate Dane Jackson.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghan hospitals filled with children suffering from pneumonia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News