Trapped in Kabul: Afghan man in Buffalo fears for wife and children

As the Taliban grew closer, the family thought they would be safe because they already had plane tickets home. That all changed as the Taliban took over Kabul.

The whole world has seen the chaotic images in and around the airport, as tens of thousands of people, many of them Afghans who had worked with U.S. forces and other U.S. agencies who had been waiting for years for their visas to be processed, tried to find safe passage to America.

Abdul said his wife and children made several attempts to get to the airport. The first time they got stuck in a stampede and were nearly trampled. "My daughter fell," he said of the 14-year-old. "She lost her shoe."

On another attempt, Taliban fighters began firing machine guns into the air. The 12-year-old boy was struck in the head by shrapnel, Abdul said.

"I told them to go home," Abdul said. He has been working closely with his friend, McClune, who has helped him fill out form after form and has been on the phone for hours with the State Department and others to try to find a way out.

"We weren't getting information from the State Department, but we would go on website and then they'd say, 'Well, there's intel that there might be trouble. Just stay home until we give you more information.' And we kept waiting," McClune said.