Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in Buffalo on Friday to highlight the $55 million awarded to a plan to put a deck over the Kensington Expressway, one of the first projects to receive funding from the Biden administration's "Reconnecting Communities" program.

The federal program is aimed at helping communities address highways constructed in the 1950s and '60s that divided neighborhoods.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., invited Buttigieg to come to Buffalo. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Rep. Brian Higgins and Gov. Kathy Hochul are expected to be on hand to greet the transportation secretary. He will speak with community members Friday morning and then to invited guests at the Buffalo Museum of Science.

The $55 million from the Reconnecting Communities program will help redesign the roadway "not just for cars but for pedestrians and bicyclists with traffic-calming measures, crosswalks, bicycle lanes, and pedestrian and bicycle signals," Schumer's office said. It would also include a tree-lined walkable park, connecting the area with the adjacent Martin Luther King Jr. Park.