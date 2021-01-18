Transit Drive-In spends 8 hours cleaning up mess left at Bills watch party

Workers at the Transit Drive-In spent nearly eight hours over the weekend cleaning up the mess left behind by Bills fans who watched the team's divisional playoff win Saturday night over the Baltimore Ravens at the Lockport theater.

Theater management said in a Facebook post that it has never seen so much trash left in its lots after movie showings or concerts.

The cleanup took even longer because the theater isn't at full staff in the winter and because of the windy, cold conditions. Workers were at it for an hour immediately after the game and another seven hours on Sunday.

"It seems as though Bills Mafia is highly skilled at breaking tables, but not so great at cleaning up after themselves," the theater wrote. "If you can bring prodigious amounts of beer and chips with you, it shouldn't be that difficult to bring a couple of 30-gallon trash bags along, too. Maybe our expectations were too high for an event that was free for the public to attend."

The theater opened up 650 parking spaces on a first-come, first-served basis for fans who wanted to watch the Bills-Ravens game on a big screen. Transit Drive-It did not charge an admission fee because, it says, lawyers have advised it cannot do so for a sporting event.