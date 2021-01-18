Transit Drive-In spends 8 hours cleaning up mess left at Bills watch party

Workers at the Transit Drive-In spent nearly eight hours over the weekend cleaning up the mess left behind by Bills fans who watched the team's divisional playoff win Saturday night over the Baltimore Ravens at the Lockport theater.
Theater management said in a Facebook post that it has never seen so much trash left in its lots after movie showings or concerts.
The cleanup took even longer because the theater isn't at full staff in the winter and because of the windy, cold conditions. Workers were at it for an hour immediately after the game and another seven hours on Sunday.
"It seems as though Bills Mafia is highly skilled at breaking tables, but not so great at cleaning up after themselves," the theater wrote. "If you can bring prodigious amounts of beer and chips with you, it shouldn't be that difficult to bring a couple of 30-gallon trash bags along, too. Maybe our expectations were too high for an event that was free for the public to attend."
The theater opened up 650 parking spaces on a first-come, first-served basis for fans who wanted to watch the Bills-Ravens game on a big screen. Transit Drive-It did not charge an admission fee because, it says, lawyers have advised it cannot do so for a sporting event.
"Even with strong sales in the snack bar, most of those profits were absorbed by payroll costs for parking, security, kitchen staff, and cashiers," the theater wrote.
Support Local Journalism
Management said the money wasn't the point for an event like this.
"It would just be nice to not have to spend eight hours cleaning up after fans who can't or won't clean up after themselves," they wrote.
The Transit Drive-In said it will announce later Monday whether it will host fans at 6:40 p.m. Sunday for the Bills' AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Bills fans have earned attention for their passionate support of their hometown team and for their contributions to charities linked to players on the Bills and opposing teams.
But the extensive clean-up at the drive-in is reminiscent of what happened a few weeks ago after thousands of fans flocked to the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga to meet the team upon its return from Denver, where it had clinched its first AFC East division title.
A Canisius College softball player, Erin Hufford; her boyfriend, Canisius baseball player Andrew Fron; and her parents, Kevin and Missy Hufford; stuck around in the early morning hours of Dec. 20 to collect the trash left behind by the crowd and make it easier for crews at the airport to handle.
“It was so awesome to see how many people came out to support the boys, but I didn’t want the story of that night to be about the trash that was left behind," she told The Buffalo News in an interview.