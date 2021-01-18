Transit Drive-In says it spent 8 hours cleaning up mess left at Bills watch party

Workers at the Transit Drive-In say they spent nearly eight hours over the weekend cleaning up the mess left behind by Bills fans who watched the team's divisional playoff win Saturday night over the Baltimore Ravens at the Lockport theater.

Drive-in owner Rick Cohen said he's never seen so much trash left in the lots after movie showings, concerts or even Bills games earlier this season.

The cleanup took even longer because the theater isn't at full staff in the winter and because of the windy, cold conditions. Workers were at it for an hour immediately after the game and Cohen came back on his own Sunday for seven hours to finish the job.

"It seems as though Bills Mafia is highly skilled at breaking tables, but not so great at cleaning up after themselves," Cohen wrote in a post on the drive-in's Facebook page. "If you can bring prodigious amounts of beer and chips with you, it shouldn't be that difficult to bring a couple of 30-gallon trash bags along, too. Maybe our expectations were too high for an event that was free for the public to attend."