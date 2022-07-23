 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Transit Commons Starbucks temporarily closes amid strike by union workers

  • Updated
Starbucks workers at the Transit Commons location in East Amherst called a short strike through Monday, citing bullying, harassment, cuts in hours and threats from corporate employees they say include CEO Howard Schultz.

Starbucks strike sign

This sign has sat at the entrance since 3 p.m. Friday at the Starbucks drive-thru in the Transit Commons (Tops) plaza in East Amherst, when union store workers went on strike through Monday. The other sign reads "Drive Thru Only! Sorry for the inconvenience!"

They accused Schultz and others of threatening to withhold raises and benefits from unionized stores as retaliation for attempts at some stores to improve working conditions, according to a Starbucks United Workers statement.

Several Transit Commons workers made complaints about their managers in the statement, listing discomfort, lack of inclusiveness, improper staffing and lying to customers about problems at the store. One worker said their manager conveniently "closes the store at the slightest provocation."

On July 11, the Transit Commons store, at Transit and North French roads, became the eighth store in the Buffalo Niagara region to unionize, in this case by an 11-1 vote. The location closed at 3 p.m. Friday, after the union staff started the strike when an assistant manager, a union member who had not been trained to the manage the store on her own, was scheduled to do so, said Michael Sanabria.

Sanabria, of Getzville, who helped organize unionization at the store, said he worked at the Starbucks location at Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA until that location closed earlier in the pandemic. He transferred to the new location about a year ago. He said a manager who started there about the same time has been replaced.

"Today as I've been here on strike, I've seen a lot of support, very overwhelming support, from partners from my store, partners from other stores, lots of regular customers," he said shortly before 2 p.m., after he and fellow union members who provided an informational picket since Saturday morning left the parking lot. "They said they hope we get what we ask for ... and get our our voice heard."

