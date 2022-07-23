Transit Commons Starbucks temporarily closes amid short strike by union workers

Starbucks workers at the Transit Commons location in East Amherst called a short strike Saturday morning, citing bullying, harassment, cuts in hours and threats from corporate employees that include CEO Howard Schultz.

They accused Schultz and others of threatening to withhold raises and benefits from unionized stores as retaliation for attempts at some stores to improve working conditions, according to a Starbucks United Workers statement.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Eighth local Starbucks store votes to unionize The eighth Starbucks store in the Buffalo area has voted to become unionized, SBWorkers United announced Monday.

Several Transit Commons workers made complaints about their managers in the statement, listing discomfort, lack of inclusiveness, improper staffing and lying to customers about problems at the store. One worker said their manager conveniently "closes the store at the slightest provocation."

On July 11, the Transit Commons store, at Transit and North French roads, won its union election by an 11-1 vote. The location is closed as workers picket outside the store until 3 pm.