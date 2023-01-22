Transforming the 'woods' into Houghton Conservation Area

Neighbors in Kaisertown know it as the woods, or the fields.

But maybe not for long.

The dream is to improve access to the nearly 25-acre parcel just south of Houghton Park, and to let it be known as the Houghton Conservation Area.

To do that, the Buffalo Niagara River Land Trust is looking for input from community members on what types of recreation and access they would like.

The first of four public meetings will be conducted Tuesday evening. Billed as a "visioning workshop," residents will be asked to share their ideas about the Houghton Conservation Area.

"It's really getting out of the residents what they want to see for the area," Lovejoy Council Member Bryan Bollman said. "It definitely needs a good cleanup."

The large, wooded area with mature trees, numerous paths and floodplain forest is just south of the Houghton Park parking lot, and surrounded by Spann, Fredro, Gorski, Weiss and Weimar streets. The parcel also sits along the Buffalo River.

Some people walk through the woods every day, Bollman said. But the trails are patchy with ditches and large divots, and all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes also frequent the area.

"Right now, it's a little bit of a mess," he said. "We would love to see that become nice, walkable, almost like a nature preserve area."

The Buffalo Niagara River Land Trust holds a conservation easement in the area, and manages it on behalf of the City of Buffalo, which owns the property. The easement prohibits lights, impervious surfaces, structures or buildings added to the easement area.

While improving public access, the land trust also wants to maintain native vegetation and habitat for local wildlife.

"The community’s ideas and voice are critical to the Houghton Conservation Area planning process," said land trust board President Daniel Riker. “We look forward to creating an inclusive, natural setting that can be enjoyed by, and preserved for, future generations.”

All of the meetings will take place at the Machnica Center, 1799 Clinton St. The public can register for the free meetings at EventBrite.com. Tuesday's meeting starts at 6 p.m.

Other meetings will be conducted at 10 a.m. Feb. 4, with a walking tour through the woods to consider possible improvements; 6 p.m. March 14 for a draft report and to gather more public input; and 6 p.m. April 4, when the final report will be shared.

The public also can take a survey to help with the planning efforts. The survey can be found on the land trust website.

The project is made possible by a grant from the Land Trust Alliance and state Department of Environmental Conservation, and matching funds provided by Bollman, the City of Buffalo and the Seneca Babcock Community Association.