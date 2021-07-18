 Skip to main content
Train hits and kills man in North Tonawanda
Train hits and kills man in North Tonawanda

  Updated
A man was struck and killed by a train early Sunday in North Tonawanda.

North Tonawanda police received a report of a possible train accident involving a pedestrian and responded at 3:13 a.m. to a railroad crossing on Thompson Street.

They found a man in his mid-20s who had been struck and was dead.

Police said in a press release they were withholding the man's name "out of respect for the family."

Streets in North Tonawanda were closed Sunday morning as police and CSX investigated the incident, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office reported closures on Robinson Street between River Road and Oliver Street and Thompson Street between River Road and Oliver Street.

