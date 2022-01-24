Trail upgrades planned near closed Lockport bridge, but reopening a faint hope

Since 2011, the North Adam Street Bridge over the Erie Canal in Lockport has been frozen in time.
The bridge was closed to traffic that year because of the deteriorating lift mechanism.
The bridge, built in 1918, was closed April 28, 2011. A 2019 national report said North Adam Street was one of the two most structurally deficient bridges in the entire state.
The bridge deck remains in the up position, making a crossing there impossible.
That's not such a big deal for drivers in Lockport's Lowertown neighborhood, since three other canal crossings are nearby, at the Exchange Street, Joseph J. Villella and Cold Springs Road bridges.
Mayor Michelle M. Roman said Monday that she has advocated for a complete reopening of the bridge to vehicle traffic, but state officials have shown no interest in a repair project that was estimated to cost $9 million a decade ago and probably would cost more today.
Instead, a new, grant-funded, $150,000 project might be the first step toward returning North Adam Street Bridge to use as a pedestrian crossing.
However, Roman said even that might be a heavy lift.
"With the $150,000, that's nowhere near what we would need, because you'd have to make it handicapped accessible," Roman said. "You'd have to have either ramps on both sides with a certain elevation – which would make it super-long ramps – or elevators."
Shortly before Christmas, the state's Regional Economic Development Council for Western New York announced the $150,000 grant to the city for what the list described as Phase I of the Lockport Lowertown Loop.
The project involves improving existing canalside trails on both banks of the waterway and reopening a closed restroom near the North Adam bridge.
Starting small, the formerly paved approaches to the bridge are to be spruced up and a restroom reopened with the $150,000, with most of the work slated on the south side, off Market Street, Planning and Development Director Brian M. Smith said.
"That's just one phase. We're looking to get more grants," Roman said.
The project would improve the trail from North Adam Street to Scalzo Park on Market Street hill, south of the closed bridge.
"They eventually want to be able to do it so it's easier to access the locks area from the south side, as well as the north side. That's the ultimate goal of the Lowertown Loop," Roman said.
Smith said a request for proposals for the $150,000 project will be issued this year, but work is more likely in 2023.
The state Department of Transportation owns part of the approach and the bridge itself, Roman said, but the Canal Corp. owns the bridge mechanism and structural supports at the bottom of the bridge.
However, Roman said the Canal Corp. has shown interest in the project as part of its "Reimagining the Canals" program, and there's talk of having the canal agency take over all ownership on the site.
"The DOT did come and they did remove the deteriorated roadway leading up to it and got rid of the temporary Jersey barriers for us," Roman said. That allowed for a trail connection on the Market Street side of the bridge.