Trail upgrades planned near closed Lockport bridge, but reopening a faint hope

Shortly before Christmas, the state's Regional Economic Development Council for Western New York announced the $150,000 grant to the city for what the list described as Phase I of the Lockport Lowertown Loop.

The project involves improving existing canalside trails on both banks of the waterway and reopening a closed restroom near the North Adam bridge.

Keeping North Adam bridge is urged City residents and officials would like to see the state Department of Transportation repair or reconstruct the closed North Adam Street Bridge over the Erie Canal. DOT scoping supervisor Christopher Church said at a public information meeting Thursday in City Hall that either option would cost about $9 million, counting design costs. “We don’t have money set aside for

Starting small, the formerly paved approaches to the bridge are to be spruced up and a restroom reopened with the $150,000, with most of the work slated on the south side, off Market Street, Planning and Development Director Brian M. Smith said.

"That's just one phase. We're looking to get more grants," Roman said.

The project would improve the trail from North Adam Street to Scalzo Park on Market Street hill, south of the closed bridge.

"They eventually want to be able to do it so it's easier to access the locks area from the south side, as well as the north side. That's the ultimate goal of the Lowertown Loop," Roman said.

Smith said a request for proposals for the $150,000 project will be issued this year, but work is more likely in 2023.