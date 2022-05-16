Traffic study at VA cemetery altered to downplay roundabout – which some in community oppose

WASHINGTON – The Department of Veterans Affairs watered down its traffic study of an intersection near the Western New York National Cemetery to downplay the benefits of a roundabout being built there.

And to hear some people in the community tell it, that's a good thing – even though the report said a roundabout would be the most surefire way to fix an intersection in Pembroke where two veterans died when they drove into the path of an oncoming tractor-trailer in September.

A comparison of the report released last week with an earlier draft obtained by The Buffalo News shows several major changes and omissions. For example, the April draft said: "A roundabout, a potential permanent improvement, not only calms traffic, but would have a significant safety impact," but that sentence was cut from the draft that the public got to see.

Even without language that directly called for the construction of a roundabout, the report's key finding – that a roundabout would cut accidents at the intersection of Route 77 and Indian Falls Road by 87% – prompted Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat, to endorse the traffic calming device.

“The VA and NYSDOT must move to make this roundabout a reality for the safety of motorists, including veterans and their families visiting the new veterans cemetery," Schumer said last week.

In and around Pembroke, though, plenty of people are saying: wait, not so fast.

"I'm kind of getting an earful from the truckers," said Marlene Roll, the national and state legislative chairperson for Veterans of Foreign Wars, who lives just down the road in Alden. "If the roundabout goes in, they're not going to be happy."

An altered report

The VA undertook the study after The Buffalo News reported in February that two Lockport veterans – Arnold Herdendorf and Christopher Rowell – were killed in a crash at the intersection last September.

What’s more, the News learned that two local VA officials, cemetery manager James R. Metcalfe II and planner Peter C. Rizzo, had called for safety improvements at the intersection 18 months before that fatal crash, only to be reprimanded and punished for their efforts.

It's clear, though, that the VA wasn’t entirely happy with the original draft of the traffic study conducted this late winter and spring by John Gallup and Associates of Marietta, Ga., and Larson Design Group of Williamsport, Pa.

Key parts of that study disappeared or were changed by the time the report was released to the public.

For one thing, while the original draft said a roundabout would have “a significant safety impact,” the draft released last week said: “The intersection is already operating at a good level of service and the installation of a roundabout would not significantly improve the overall performance of the intersection."

In addition, the final draft includes new language stating that a roundabout was never considered in 2020, when communications obtained by The Buffalo News show that state Department of Transportation officials raised the possibility of a roundabout on at least two occasions that year.

Asked why the VA chose to downplay the possibility of building a roundabout – which would cost about $2.5 million – Les’ Melnyk, spokesman for the VA’s National Cemetery Administration, said: “The report is fact-based and supported by data gathered and analyzed by independent engineer professionals. It is neutral and makes no recommendations – it presents the roundabout as a possible safety enhancement while noting, as a matter of fact, the intersection in question meets government standards.”

But the roundabout isn’t the only thing the final report downplayed.

After listing several of the safety concerns regarding the intersection, the April draft said: “All of the above points become compounded when considering the demographic and mental state of drivers. Many are elderly and in a distracted mindset from visiting loved ones on personally significant days.”

But that passage was deleted from the draft released to the public. So was a section noting that Metcalfe, the cemetery director, “emphasized the importance for the report to consider the demographic of people in the area, as well as the state of mind people visiting the cemetery are in.”

Asked about the decision to de-emphasize the fact that older and bereaved people would be the most likely ones to visit the cemetery, Melnyk said: “The suggested enhancements take into consideration all demographics of drivers, to include older drivers.”

Herdendorf, who was 69 when he died, ran a stop sign and drove into the path of an oncoming tractor-trailer. But the final report also omits a key finding about the 24 other accidents occurred at the intersection between January 2012 and March 2022.

“Most of the crashes were right angle crashes where drivers failed to yield right-of-way at the stop signs along Indian Falls Rd at Rt. 77,” the earlier draft of the report says.

In other words, the publicly released report ignores the fact that most crashes at the intersection happened because other drivers did just what Herdendorf did.

That report was largely met with praise from veterans advocates when it was released last week. But when told of some of the major changes and omissions, longtime Buffalo veterans leader Patrick W. Welch was less than happy.

“I believe the report was altered to protect some of the people” at the VA, said Welch, who added, “In my opinion, the roundabout is the right way to go.”

A roundabout criticized

Upon its release, the report met with guarded praise from members of Congress who, other than Schumer, evaded answering the question of whether a roundabout should be built at the intersection.

And a look at the comments section on the first Buffalo News story on the report shows that for a politician, evading that answer might have been a good thing.

Several of those comments criticize the idea of a roundabout.

And the criticism isn’t limited to people typing away on their phones or computers.

Roll, the VFW official, said truckers are worried because they find it hard to navigate traffic circles. Often their tires end up on the curb as they try to swing through roundabouts built for smaller vehicles – and, Roll noted, Route 77 draws a lot of truck traffic.

“Please understand I'm on the side of getting this intersection fixed,” she said before noting that the report included several options other than a roundabout, such as:

• Eliminating passing zones on Route 77 near the veterans cemetery.

• Installing a flashing light or sign-mounted flashing warning.

• Installing larger stop signs with reflective posts at the intersection on Indian Falls Road.

• Building shoulder and center-line rumble strips on Route 77.

• Adding "STOP" pavement markings on Indian Falls Road.

• Locating larger "INTERSECTION" warning signs on Route 77.

The Pembroke town supervisor, Thomas C. Schneider Jr., isn’t thrilled about the roundabout idea, either.

“It seems to me – and I'm not a traffic engineer – that putting a roundabout in in an area with people not seeming to know how to navigate them in a lot of instances, I think, is going to be a recipe for some problems,” he said. “But I could be completely wrong.”

But Schneider also offered another, less worrisome concern.

“It’s going to be harder for us to plow it,” he said, noting that the town plows Route 77 up to the town line under a contract with the state.

Amid such concerns, Rep. Chris Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican whose district includes the cemetery, is stressing some quicker fixes for the intersection.

“The roundabout is one longer-term solution that would calm traffic – but in the short term we need to immediately add more signage on both roadways, flashing lights, and markings to ensure every possible attempt is made to increase safety at this intersection with all factors considered,” he said. “And in reality, these measures should have been taken years ago when the cemetery opened.”

The debate about those safety measures will continue in a public meeting that Jacobs will host at 10 a.m. Monday in the Pembroke Community Center, 116 E. Main St., Corfu.

The meeting comes amid a public comment period on the report that ends May 26. After that, the VA and state DOT will discuss and decide upon improvements to the intersection.

“I encourage any veteran to submit a comment during the open period,” Jacobs said. “It’s a critical step in the process and ensures your voice is heard on the safety measures needed.”

