State Police continue to investigate a fatal crash that occurred Saturday morning on the eastbound side of the New York State Thruway near the Interstate 190 interchange in West Seneca.

Troopers said the crash happened about 5:45 a.m. and held up traffic for hours. The stretch was reopened about 10 a.m.

In a Saturday morning tweet, State Police said “a serious motor vehicle crash” was blocking three left lanes on the I-90 for several miles.

There was stop-and-go traffic between Exit 55 (Lackawanna) and Exit 53 (I-190), near the Route 400 entrance.