Traffic Safety Fair returns for Niagara County teens

The annual Niagara County Traffic Safety Fair, where law enforcement shows teenagers the dangers of errant driving, will return Tuesday and Wednesday after a two-year pandemic pause.

The site of the 25th annual event is the Kenan Center Arena, 195 Beattie Ave., Lockport. High school students will attend demonstrations of the real-life risks connected with impaired driving, speeding and other driver errors.

There also will be demonstrations of the proper use of safety features built into today's autos.

To show the impact of speeding, students will see demonstrations of skids on wet and dry pavement, the impact of speeding on workers on highway projects and crash tests on mock pedestrians at 10 mph and 30 mph.

State survivor advocate Marianne Angelillo, whose 17-year-old son was killed as a passenger in a high-speed crash in 2004, will share her story with students.

Students from the Lockport, Wilson, Starpoint and Royalton-Hartland districts will attend the event Tuesday. More Lockport students and those from Barker and Niagara Academy will attend Wednesday.

