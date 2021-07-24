Traffic reopened on portion of Sheridan Drive

The eastbound portion of Sheridan Drive between Gettysburg Avenue and Loretta Street in the Town of Tonawanda was closed to traffic just before 5 p.m. Saturday, according to the Town of Tonawanda Police Department.

A shift officer said she was not authorized to give out any details on what happened to close traffic, but the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority's traffic tracker tweeted via WGRZ-TV that the cause of the street closure was due to an injury accident in which a vehicle drove into a building on Sheridan Drive.