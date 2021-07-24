 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Traffic reopened on portion of Sheridan Drive
0 comments

Traffic reopened on portion of Sheridan Drive

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

The eastbound portion of Sheridan Drive between Gettysburg Avenue and Loretta Street in the Town of Tonawanda was closed to traffic just before 5 p.m. Saturday, according to the Town of Tonawanda Police Department.

Tonawanda police said traffic was reopened by 6 p.m. after tow trucks cleared the scene.

A shift officer said she was not authorized to give out any details on what happened to close traffic, but the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority's traffic tracker tweeted via WGRZ-TV that the cause of the street closure was due to an injury accident in which a vehicle drove into a building on Sheridan Drive.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Despite COVID-19 and logistical woes, Tokyo 2020 to be the most inclusive Olympics

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News