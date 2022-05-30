Traffic proves no problem with reduced capacity for Outer Harbor concert

Cars moved smoothly along Fuhrmann Boulevard and on Route 5 both before and after the concert by rapper T-Pain Sunday, but without the kind of delays seen at past Outer Harbor shows.

The main reason?

Capacity was limited to 4,500 people, around the same number planned for the other shows coming this summer to the Lakeside Event Lawn.

On Sunday night, parking in the large lot by the vacant Terminal A building and street parking on the boulevard also proved more than sufficient. About half of the lot, which holds around 800 vehicles, appeared to have been emptied 20 minutes after the show's conclusion.

Buffalo Waterfront Management Group's limit on pre-sold ticket sales at the Lakeside Event Lawn was about half the number sold for a show in August 2021 by rapper Rick Ross, which resulted in stalled traffic and long delays for cars trying to get home.

Staffing was also bolstered.

An experienced Buffalo traffic cop directed cars out of the lot and nine Allpro Parking attendants, none of whom were employed for the Ross concert, guided cars in and out of the parking lot and helped pedestrians pass the parking lot exit safely.

Just before 5 p.m., there were nearly 500 people lined up to go through a security screener.

That came after a small number of people, who paid for a pricey "meet and greet" organized by T-Pain's management team, were allowed entry first.

The line of ticketholders stayed long, but it moved steadily.

Concertgoers parked along much of the length of Fuhrmann Boulevard, which holds an estimated 750 parking spaces. A parking lot at the site of the former Pier restaurant, which holds an estimated 1,000 spaces, wasn't opened because of the decision to have the smaller-sized crowd.

The three-act program – T-Pain didn't hit the stage until 8:30 p.m., 3½ hours after the doors opened – contributed to staggered arrival times. Also, the lack of traffic on a Sunday night before Memorial Day made the evening's traffic lighter than usual.

The multiracial crowd was in a festive spirit throughout the day. So was T-Pain, who thanked the crowd profusely for attending a free concert in August 2016 at Canalside in which he was a last-minute substitution for Coolio and a crowd estimated as high as 45,000 turned out. T-Pain said his career had seemed to be at a dead end until that day, and that appearance rejuvenated his career.

"We drove here, it was perfect, we parked and we walked about two minutes and here we are," Town of Tonawanda resident Alexis Turan said while standing in line. "I thought it was going to be bad but it was fine."

"There were no problems at all, absolutely not," said Garrett Hanson, who lives in Buffalo. "They did a really good job with it."

"We didn't have any real problems getting here," said Lisa Lewis, also a Buffalonian, while in line. "The line's not that bad and everybody seems calm."

But Lewis' friend Tamia Phillips was unhappy that the exit from the parking lot led them directly to the front of the line, only to have to walk about 300 feet to the back of the line.

As VIP ticket holders, the women also thought a separate entrance line should have been provided.

Some people used ride-sharing, including party buses.

"We took an Uber, so it was really easy," said Jessica Peterson, a Rochester resident. "I think that's a smart thing to do. They dropped us off and we got right in line."

Bryan Turner took a cab after first taking Metro Rail to Canalside, thinking the show was there.

Lauren Moloney Ford, the Buffalo Waterfront Management Group's general manager, said the number of ticketholders was limited to avoid past overcrowding issues.

"We heard people had a little bit of trouble getting out of Rick Ross, and we're just not trying to recreate that this summer," Ford said.

The venue can hold much more than the 4,500 tickets sold for T-Pain, but she said there are no plans to go beyond 5,000 tickets for any of the scheduled concerts this summer.

"We just want to make sure it's a good experience for people getting in and getting out," Ford said.

Bolstering staffing and adding two additional parking lots near Terminal A helped a lot, she said.

"The staffing is a little easier this summer than it was last summer," Ford said, noting the difficulty of hiring people when Covid-19 was more prevalent.

Outer Harbor concert FAQs: How and when to get there, what to leave at home and more Sunday's sold-out T-Pain show is the first of several concerts booked so far for the Lakeside Event Lawn. Here are answers to some frequently asked questions about attending the concerts.

"We're definitely really pleased," Ford said. "I think the longest line for people waiting to get in was 15 minutes. We're just excited for the lineup to come and think we're going to have a good summer out here."

After the concert, many seemed satisfied with how quickly they were able to get out and back on the road.

"Overall, I think they did a great job with the logistics," said Eric Varga, a concertgoer from the Town of Tonawanda. "There was plenty of parking, and getting out of the concert was an easy process."

Ariana Pizzuto said she and her husband reached their car about 15 minutes after the show ended at 10:10 p.m. and made it to their North Tonawanda home around 11 p.m.

"For a concert venue and being a newer spot for Buffalo shows, we got out OK," Pizzuto said.

Concertgoers did raise some issues that they'd like to see addressed at future shows:

• The lack of a sign indicating which direction to go at the roundabout after exiting Route 5 southbound. That had people making U-turns in both directions out of the parking lot that became three-point turns on the narrow road. Eventually cones were used south of the lot to block that from happening.

• The lack of a sign to tell people exiting the parking lot on how they can get onto Route 5 in both north and south directions. That required the traffic cop to often answer questions yelled to him as the cars were pulling away.

• Poor lighting in the parking lot and three street lights by the parking lot exit that were out.

The Lakeside Event Lawn is located a short distance from where the planned amphitheater, now under construction, is expected to open in summer 2024. Terminal B is currently being stripped down to its metal frame, with a stage being added along with a sloped lawn.

Three concerts are planned in June: country singer Jimmie Allen on Thursday, Summer Jam 2022 featuring rapper Tyga on June 11 and rapper Ja Rule on June 24. For more information, go to buffalowaterfront.com.

Eight shows in all have been booked, with more expected to be added.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

