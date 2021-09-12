 Skip to main content
Traffic from north heading to Bills game is 'insane'
Traffic from north heading to Bills game is 'insane'

Traffic heading to Highmark Stadium from the north for today's Buffalo Bills season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers is much greater than normal, according to the Erie County Department of Public Works. 

County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz, citing DPW reports, tweeted this morning that the traffic coming in from the north on the Thruway, Route 219, Abbott Road and Southwestern Boulevard is "insane." He advised fans still heading to the game to consider looping around and approaching the stadium from the south.

