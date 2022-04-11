Traffic closed on Allen Street from Delaware to Elmwood avenues for Phase II of street reconstruction project

Vehicular traffic is barred from Allen Street between Delaware and Elmwood avenues in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood through mid-summer as the second phase of a $13.4 million Allen Street redesign continues, the Buffalo Department of Public Works announced Monday.

During the reconstruction, both Irving Place and Upper Park Street, which run between Allen and North streets, and Lower Park between Virginia and Allen streets, have been converted from one-way to two-way traffic. Meanwhile, parking will be limited to one side on those side streets.

Traffic detours have been posted. Sidewalks will be closed periodically to accommodate the reconstruction work.

"The transformative results of Phase I have already proved a welcome improvement for longtime Allentown residents and businesses, while also accommodating the increased activity fueled by the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and spin-off development," Mayor Byron Brown said in a statement Monday.

"We look forward to the positive impact Phase II will have on the remaining section of the Allen Street corridor," Brown added.

The first phase of the project, from Main Street to Delaware Avenue, began in March 2019 and was completed in October 2020.

Work crews are installing a new 24-inch water line and telecommunications cables, which will be followed by a full street reconstruction. That will include the complete replacement of the street bed and sidewalks, with flexible parking that can be blocked off for other uses at various times. Also to be installed are new lighting, landscaping, benches and public art.

Meanwhile, reconstruction of the sewer has taken place along Allen Street from Elmwood Avenue to Wadsworth Street during the past five months. When work on the second phase of the street reconstruction project is complete, crews will begin reconstruction along the final section of Allen Street between Elmwood Avenue and Wadsworth Street. The entire project is scheduled to wrap up by the end of the year.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.