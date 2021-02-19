 Skip to main content
Tractor Supply store, Grand Island manufacturer among multimillion-dollar property deals
Tractor Supply store, Grand Island manufacturer among multimillion-dollar property deals

Tractor Supply-North Collins

The Tractor Supply Co. store in North Collins, during construction.

Two national real estate investment companies traded a Tractor Supply Co. store in southern Erie County for more than $4 million, while a global chemical distributor completed its purchase of a Grand Island-based chemical research and manufacturing company.

Realty Income Corp. of suburban San Diego paid $4.3 million to acquire the Tractor Supply store property at 10838 Main St. in North Collins, on Route 62, according to documents filed with the Erie County Clerk's Office. The sale does not affect the store operation, only the real estate.

The newly constructed store, located on 4.3 acres of land, had been owned by Primax Properties, a Charlotte, N.C.-based real estate developer and property manager that focuses on repeat retail and commercial projects for clients, including Tractor Supply.

IsleChem plant sold

Also earlier this month, Aceto – a global company that calls itself a "virtual manufacturer" – completed its $2.7 million purchase of IsleChem LLC's facility at 2801 Long Road on Grand Island from company President Patrick T. Canavan.

The deal is part of Aceto's larger acquisition of IsleChem, a 20-year-old private company that makes and sells chemical products – and also offers contract research and development and analytical services to customers in the United States and 20 countries.

Aceto, which is based in Port Washington, distributes specialty chemicals in the life-sciences and advanced technology fields.

Chemist Sean Ebert sets up a 100-liter organometallic reactor at IsleChem to make chemicals used in producing semiconductors and other electronic components.

Aceto announced its purchase of IsleChem in December, without revealing the price, but the real estate deal just closed. The company said it would continue to expand the Grand Island operation and workforce "through additional investments."

Manitoba handed down

In Lancaster, Manitoba Corp. CEO Richard Shine has sold the company's facilities at 122-130 Central Ave. to his son Brian, who is the company's president, and the fourth generation of the family involved in the business.

FINANCIAL brianshine HICKEY

Brian Shine, president of Manitoba Corp., stands by scrap wire awaiting recycling at his plant in Lancaster.

Brian Shine – whose great-grandfather Solomon started the company in 1916 by collecting rags, paper and metals from a pushcart – paid $1 million for the operation, which includes a recycling plant and some vacant land on Sturm and Carter streets, totaling 5.25 acres.

For president of Manitoba Corp., scrap metal creates a global pulpit

For president of Manitoba Corp., scrap metal creates a global pulpit

The containers full of recycled copper inside Manitoba Corp. are like gold to Brian Shine. Shine is president of the Lancaster-based metal recycling company. Trucks deliver scrap metal from as far as hundreds of miles away to be processed at the Central Avenue facility. Customers, including Aurubis Corp.’s mill in North Buffalo, then use the recycled product in manufacturing. Shine is the fourth generation of

Walgreen deals

And two Walgreen Pharmacy locations in Lancaster and the City of Tonawanda were acquired by a Portland, Maine, investor, for $2 million each – well under the assessed value in both cases.

Depew NY Real Estate bought the 2.14-acre property and pharmacy building at 4815 Broadway from N-P Properties, while Tonawanda NY Real Estate LLC bought the 1.9-acre site at 10 Young St. from Norpat Group LLC. The Lancaster store is assessed at $3.07 million, while the Tonawanda property is assessed at $2.51 million.

Both sellers are controlled by musician Kevin O'Brien, owner of the String Brothers booking agency and a member of the Hot Club of Buffalo gypsy jazz band. The buyers are linked to the Gendron family, who also own Gendron Commercial Brokers and Gendron Development firms.

Amherst office sold

Edward Lavery of the ZLC Group CPAs bought a single-story multitenant office building at 2399 Sweet Home Road, where the growing accounting firm now has its offices. Lavery, through 2399 Sweet Home Road LLC, paid $892,000 to acquire it from Bruce Levine's 3D Development Group.

The 6,400-square-foot building, constructed in 1995 on 0.81 acres, is also home to a specialized practice group of New York City-based commercial real estate brokerage Newmark Group.

