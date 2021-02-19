Tractor Supply store, Grand Island manufacturer among multimillion-dollar property deals

Aceto, which is based in Port Washington, distributes specialty chemicals in the life-sciences and advanced technology fields.

Aceto announced its purchase of IsleChem in December, without revealing the price, but the real estate deal just closed. The company said it would continue to expand the Grand Island operation and workforce "through additional investments."

Manitoba handed down

In Lancaster, Manitoba Corp. CEO Richard Shine has sold the company's facilities at 122-130 Central Ave. to his son Brian, who is the company's president, and the fourth generation of the family involved in the business.

Brian Shine – whose great-grandfather Solomon started the company in 1916 by collecting rags, paper and metals from a pushcart – paid $1 million for the operation, which includes a recycling plant and some vacant land on Sturm and Carter streets, totaling 5.25 acres.

