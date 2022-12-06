Tracking the plight of Albion nursing home now being sued by AG

The Villages was once county owned

State Attorney General Letitia James recently sued the ownership group behind an Orleans County nursing home. She accused the the for-profit operators of enriching themselves by pocketing more than $18.6 million through related-party transactions over the last seven years "that should have been spent on ensuring adequate resident care."

Meanwhile, the quality rating at The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center in the Town of Albion plummeted to just one star, or much below average.

The facility, already drained of resources by the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, was designated as a federal Special Focus Facility in March 2021, a program that identifies the nation's poorest-performing nursing homes and inspects them twice as often as other facilities in an effort to boost resident care.

It remained in the federal program for 11 months.

So how did this nursing home become the target of a lawsuit that seeks to remove some of its owners and stop the facility from admitting any new residents until conditions improve?

'The best option'

To track the plight of The Villages, let's go back to early 2013.

That's when Orleans County announced it was getting out of the nursing home business and, in doing so, decided to put The Villages up for sale.

It didn't take long for a for-profit operator to come around.

Just one year later, the county had found a buyer: Long Island-based Comprehensive Healthcare Management Services, which closed on its $7.8 million purchase of The Villages by January 2015.

Russell Martino, who at that time led Orleans County Health Facilities Corp., said in a statement then that the county "was confident early on that Comprehensive was the best option for Orleans County."

"Their desire and ability to immediately expand the facility's existing programs and services will make a big impact on elder care and rehabilitation options in this community," Martino said at the time.

In a statement when the deal closed, Josh Farkovits, a managing member with Comprehensive Healthcare Management Services, said it was "deeply ingrained in our mission to respect and assist society's aging and under-served."

"Right now, communities in Western New York need our resources and support, and we want to assure them of our desire to bring the highest level of customized care to them all," he said.

Before the transaction closed, the federal government gave The Villages an overall rating of three stars, or average. By April 2015, the rating had declined to one star.

History of fines

Fast-forward to today, and Farkovits is one of 12 people named in the attorney general's lawsuit.

As millions of dollars were funneled out of the nursing home, staffing levels dwindled and resident care declined, the attorney general's lawsuit claims.

State Health Department records show The Villages has been fined eight times over the last 20 years.

Four of those came between 2002 and 2004 – before the current ownership took over – and totaled $11,000.

The most recent four fines occurred from 2018 to 2021 – on the current ownership's watch – and totaled $50,000, records show.

The largest of those, a $20,000 fine doled out in June 2020, was tied to a May 2020 state inspection that found that The Villages did not establish and maintain an effective infection control program to help prevent Covid-19 transmission.

"Staff on Covid-19 units, Covid-19 rooms, and Covid-19 presumed rooms were not wearing proper PPE," the state's report said. "PPE was not readily accessible to staff."

By the end of May 2020, 23 residents at The Villages had died from Covid-19.

Advocates applaud AG's action

Consumer advocates and labor unions applauded the attorney general's lawsuit against The Villages, seeing it as an important move in the battle against the poor resident care that often follows a nursing home's sale to a for-profit entity.

"Situations like this one persist in nursing homes across the state and country because too many nursing home operators know that the vast majority of the time they can flout basic standards of care and decency with impunity," said Richard J. Mollot, executive director of the Long Term Care Community Coalition, a nonprofit organization focused on bolstering quality of care in nursing homes and other residential settings.

"We need to take meaningful steps at every level – from empowering families to improving government enforcement to strengthening financial integrity – to stop nursing home operators from putting profits before the basic needs and dignity of their residents," he added.

