Toys requested for distribution to needy children

Pastor Eric Johns

The Rev. Eric Johns, pastor at the Buffalo Dream Center, looks down at supplies for donation at the Buffalo Dream Center Outreach Center in Buffalo, Nov. 24, 2022.

A local pastor is asking for toy donations for distribution next week to children of families in need.

The Rev. Eric Johns, pastor at the Buffalo Dream Center, and volunteers from the local area have already distributed food to thousands of families in Western New York, but still need more toys for next week’s giveaways, they’ve said. The largest need is toys for children ages 2 and under and gifts for teenagers.

Volunteers will be at one of the food distribution sites as part of the Christmas campaign, called Boxes of Love, at 2 p.m. Saturday on Arkansas Street, behind the McDonald’s on West Ferry Street.

Johns brought attention to this campaign by living on the streets of Buffalo with the homeless in November and his mobile food pantry feeds thousands of families throughout the entire year, according to a news release.

To help support this program, visit www.buffalodreamcenter.org or call 854-1001. Those in need of toys and food can also visit the website to register their families.

Michael J. Petro is a business reporter for The Buffalo News. The Buffalo State College graduate is a former sports writer who previously served as the editor of both The Sun and Buffalo Law Journal.

