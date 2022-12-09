Toys requested for distribution to needy children

A local pastor is asking for toy donations for distribution next week to children of families in need.

Pastor who spends week homeless in Buffalo says 'more people are in need' than ever before "There’s more people standing in line for food than have never stood in line for food before," Pastor Eric Johns said. "If I go down the line and talk to people, a lot of people tell me, 'I’ve never been to a food pantry. I’ve never had to do this. This is the first time.' "

The Rev. Eric Johns, pastor at the Buffalo Dream Center, and volunteers from the local area have already distributed food to thousands of families in Western New York, but still need more toys for next week’s giveaways, they’ve said. The largest need is toys for children ages 2 and under and gifts for teenagers.

Volunteers will be at one of the food distribution sites as part of the Christmas campaign, called Boxes of Love, at 2 p.m. Saturday on Arkansas Street, behind the McDonald’s on West Ferry Street.

Johns brought attention to this campaign by living on the streets of Buffalo with the homeless in November and his mobile food pantry feeds thousands of families throughout the entire year, according to a news release.

To help support this program, visit www.buffalodreamcenter.org or call 854-1001. Those in need of toys and food can also visit the website to register their families.