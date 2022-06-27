Toy gun exchange aims to steer children toward nonviolent toys

Scores of young children were encouraged Monday to trade their old toy guns in exchange for new board games, dolls, model cars and other nonviolent toys.

The event, sponsored by Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S. and Buffalo Peacemakers, was deliberately held in a parking lot across the street from the scene of the May 14 mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue as a reminder of the dangers of inculcating children into gun culture.

"It's been great," said Leonard Lane of F.A.T.H.E.R.S., regarding the effort.

"A lot of families have been coming in and bringing their kids and bringing their (toy) guns, and they're walking away with something else they can use," Lane said.

The exchange is modeled on gun buyback programs conducted by various municipal agencies as a means to get firearms off the streets.

Tracey McClary, a mother of three adult children and grandmother of 10, applauded the effort as a means to steer young children away from violence.

"I do believe it creates a mindset for children, you know, bang-bang, cowboys and Indians," McClary said of the toy versions of weapons of war that were marketed mostly to boys of her generation.

"That's what my brothers and them were playing, or G.I. Joe. Even the games they play today, my grandchildren – I have them here with me – they want to play Fortnite and Call of Doom," she added, in reference to two popular violent video games.

"I didn't know what these games were. So I, as an inquisitive grandma, sat down and watched and I'm like whoa, it looks just like what that boy did here at Tops," McClary said.

"It alarmed me," she added.

Lane said the goal of the toy gun exchange, which continues through Wednesday, is to change the mindset of young children in the community.

"We want to teach them at an early age not to play with guns or, if they know someone with a gun to tell an adult," he said.

"We can't think of a better place to be than being here at 'ground zero,' right across from Tops Market where a horrific mass shooting occurred. We want, as a community, to be able to do something, and this is something that they can do, like turning in a toy gun and getting back a nonviolent toy," said Lane.

It's a terrific idea, said Starr Bell, another mother and grandmother who has been across the street from the site of the mass shooting every day for the past month-and-a-half providing food and other items to those in need.

"I feel that playing with any gun is not a good idea, not even a water gun," Bell said.

"They have water sticks. We don't have to have water guns. Anything that has a trigger point on it and is in the shape of a gun is bad," she added.

Lane said the selection of toys includes board games, such as Uno, checkers and even chess, which are intended to expand children's choices toward more educational and family-oriented fare.

"So this is an opportunity for them to pick something that the whole family can play with," Lane said.

"They can also turn in toy guns and be entered in a raffle for a bike or a skateboard or remote control car or something that is not only more valuable but more meaningful to them," he added.

