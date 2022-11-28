Towns and cities are mostly holding the line on budgets

Tax bills will be going out early next year for towns and small cities, and some property owners will see small, or no, tax increases.

Of nine municipalities in Erie and Niagara counties, only one, North Tonawanda, exceeded the tax cap. Taxes will be going down in Cheektowaga, and West Seneca and Hamburg did not increase the tax rate.

Total taxes for towns don't generally include special district taxes, such as fire and lighting districts. In cities, however, that tax figure is more likely to be all-inclusive.

Also, assessments in some towns, like Cheektowaga, are at 100% of the full market value of the home, while others assess property at less than 50% of the full market value.

Amherst

The Amherst Town Board had prepared to vote to override the state’s property tax cap but did not end up needing to do that, Comptroller Daryl Bramer said.

The town received updated information clarifying spending on its sewer, drainage and water districts in 2023, Bramer said – notably how much the town was required to pay into the state retirement system and pay toward liability insurance.

This ended up lowering the amount of revenue the town needed to collect by $605,000, he said.

At an Oct. 24 Town Board budget meeting, Supervisor Brian Kulpa said much of the increased spending in the 2023 budget was driven by rising prices for gas, oil, utilities, chemicals and other items for which the town must pay.

“Nobody likes to deliver a tax increase and what we tried to do was curb our expenditures,” he said that night.

Total budget, including special districts: $155.6 million, up 4.8%

Tax levy: $91.9 million, up 4.16%

Tax rate: $3.88 per $1,000 of assessed value

Town tax rate for Williamsville residents: $5.68 per $1,000

Taxes on average assessed home ($325,000): $1,260.26, up $10.69

Cheektowaga

While spending will go up for next year, Cheektowaga used fund balance to help keep the tax levy the same as last year. The town tax rate will go down 12.2% while the rate in the villages is down about 7%.

Brian Krause, director of administration and finance, said there was a lot of fund balance in the highway budget, so the tax levy in highway was reduced significantly, offsetting the increase in the general fund.

Total budget: $98.7 million, up 3.24%

Tax levy: $70.5 million, no change

Tax rate: $6.21 per $1,000 of assessed value

Town tax rate for Depew residents: $5.44 per $1,000 assessed value

Town tax rate for Sloan and Williamsville residents: $6.06 per $1,000 of assessed value

Taxes on average assessed home ($155,400): $965, down 2.72%

Hamburg

Supervisor Randy Hoak had included four new highway positions in his tentative budget, but he said the board was looking into other ways to handle snow removal. Those jobs were taken out of the final budget, and several other positions were added, including a contracted social worker who will be embedded with the Police Department to assist town and village officers with mental health calls.

The social worker also will follow up with residents after they are released from a health facility.

The town is adding a youth recreation service position, and a position in the supervisor's office. The town will add an assistant planner position, using funding from the contracted planner who will retire this year. The town also expects a longtime savings by entering a lease management program for the town automobile fleet. The budget also provides 3% raises for all elected and management and confidential employees.

Total budget: $52.13 million, up 5.16%

Tax levy: $30.21 million, up 2.46%

Tax rate: $11.43 per $1,000 of assessed value

Town tax rate for villages of Blasdell and Hamburg: $5.19 per $1,000 of assessed value

Taxes on home assessed at $100,000: $1,143, no change.

Orchard Park

Orchard Park elected officials will be getting raises, but at different rates. One town justice will receive a 2.7% raise, while the other justice will make the current salary of $49,462.

Supervisor Gene Majchrzak said one justice was re-elected in November, while the other will start in the position Jan. 1, and he did not see how a raise could be given before the new justice spends a day on the job.

The difference between the 2.5% raises for council members and 3.5% for supervisor and clerk comes down to the time spent on the job, he said.

"I don’t know why people think that everybody should get the same. It has to do with the amount of time that’s put into the job, and the town clerk and the supervisor certainly put in more time than the town board members," Majchrzak said.

The town is adding two school resource officers, and the Orchard Park Central School District will pay 75% of the cost. A K-9 unit also is in the budget.

Total budget: $32.12 million, up 4.37%

Tax levy: $18.27 million, up 1.81%

Tax rate: $7.89 per $1,000 of assessed value

Village tax rate: $8.04 per $1,000 of assessed value

Taxes on average assessed home ($113,100): $891, up 1.95%

Niagara Falls

The City Council is reviewing Mayor Robert Restaino’s proposed budget and, on Nov. 30, will consider any amendments members want to make. Restaino then has until Dec. 5 to veto any changes and the Council would have until Dec. 15 to try to override the vetoes.

The mayor said the budget covers newly negotiated contracts for city employees and creates two new jobs in the code enforcement office meant to focus on safety-related inspections.

Restaino said he’s also trying to limit the city’s reliance on casino revenue sharing payments from the Seneca Nation in its general fund. This budget line, which has reached as high as $11 million recently, is just over $8 million in the tentative budget.

“We need to try to wean our way out of that,” said Restaino, who would prefer directing this money toward economic development efforts.

Total proposed budget: $95.2 million, up 4.81%

Tax levy: $33.4 million, up 2.13%

Homestead tax rate: $20 per $1,000 of assessed value

Non-homestead tax rate: $39.50 per $1,000 of assessed value

Taxes on average assessed home ($58,200): $1,164.23, up $24.33

North Tonawanda

The Common Council, which has four Republicans and one Conservative, approved 13 amendments to Democratic Mayor Austin Tylec’s proposed 2023 budget.

Tylec, mayor since January, was critical of budgeting practices under his predecessor that saw the city shrink its main reserve fund from $5.1 million in 2015 to $288,492 last year.

The city had received $3.1 million in federal Covid-19 aid and used $1.05 million of it to balance the 2022 budget.

Tylec had proposed using $600,000 of this federal aid in the 2023 budget and raising the tax levy, the amount the city collects in property taxes, by 6%.

Council members this month lowered the tax levy by applying an additional $107,000 in Covid-19 aid to the budget and removing raises proposed for the mayor, council members and other nonunion city employees. The increase in the levy still exceeded the state tax cap.

Tylec on Nov. 18 said he vetoed several Council amendments. His vetoes would return the tax levy increase to his original 6% and use money originally proposed for employee raises to, instead, restore a secretary's position in the mayor's office eliminated by the Council one year ago.

The council has until Dec. 31 to override Tylec. The numbers below reflect the Council amendments but not the mayor's vetoes.

Total budget, including special districts: $49.4 million, up 4.01%

Tax levy: $19.2 million, up 5%

Tax rate: $15.14 per $1,000 of assessed value

Taxes on average assessed home ($133,000): $2,013.62, up $85.12

City of Tonawanda

The Common Council approved the 2023 budget on Tuesday, but not before Councilman Sean Rautenstrautch tried to reduce the $850,000 the city planned to take out of its reserve fund to balance the budget.

Rautenstrautch sought to lower spending by $193,000, mainly by cutting money for salaries in the Fire Department and Parks and Recreation Department and taking money from a city vehicle purchase fund. He would add $82,000 to a Council contingency fund and $110,000 back into the city’s reserve fund.

Rautenstrautch was backed by fellow Democrat David Mileham. Republicans Carl Nocera and Monica Ljiljanich voted "no," as did Council President Jenna Koch, a Democrat who has clashed with members of her party.

Koch criticized Rautenstrautch for failing to get feedback from the department heads whose budgets he sought to cut and for waiting to release specifics until late in the budget process.

Rautenstrautch said it was “disingenuous” to say he dropped the proposal at the last minute.

Total budget: $29.5 million, up 6.15%

Tax levy: $14.6 million, up 4.18%

Tax rate (general and highway fund): $19.45 per $1,000 of assessed value

Taxes on average assessed home ($135,000): $2,626.15, up $98.88

Town of Tonawanda

Supervisor Joseph Emminger in his budget message noted the town is under the state tax cap for the 12th year in a row.

The budget includes 2.5% raises for all town elected officials, including members of the Town Board who, according to Emminger, over the past 16 years have seen their pay rise by a total of $400 each.

Emminger estimated the typical homeowner will pay $1,398 in town property taxes, including special district taxes, in 2023, up $20 from this year. That works out to $3.83 per day, he wrote.

The Town Board has adopted the budget.

Total budget: $111.7 million, up 3.36%

Tax levy: $51.5 million, up 3.64%

Homestead tax rate: $17.96 per $1,000 of assessed value

Town tax rate for Kenmore residents: $7.49 per $1,000

Non-homestead tax rate: $37.38

Taxes on average assessed home ($50,000): $898.15, up $13.50

West Seneca

Supervisor Gary Dickson recommended no increase in the tax rate for 2023 for the third year in a row.

Because of unplanned revenue, there was an increase in fund balance in the general and highway funds, and any in excess of 18% of the funds was used to reduce taxes.

The budget also was helped by an increase in the assessed value of the town, which added $400,000 to the town's revenue, according to Dickson. Two laborer positions will be reduced from the Highway Department through attrition, and Dickson said town officials will review the effects of the cut.

Total budget: $61.6 million, up 3.14%

Tax levy: $42.55 million, up 2.06%

Tax rate: $21.88 per $1,000 of assessed value

Taxes on average assessed home ($62,000): $1,418, no change