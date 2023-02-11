Ellicott Development wants to build seven townhome units next to the historic former Dock at the Bay on Lake Erie in Hamburg.

The housing would go up on the northern end of Hoover Road, near homes that have been pummeled by winter storms and storm surges.

The three-story restaurant's latest incarnation was Dos Amigos, but Dock at the Bay operated at the location for years before, and it was also known through the years as the Bayview House and Bayview Beach Club.

The newly formed Hamburg Historic Preservation Commission submitted the Bayview as its first recommendation for official landmark status to the Hamburg Town Board.

"Based on what we know, in my mind, it's a Hamburg landmark," said Jack Edson, chairman of the commission.

There was concern in the community that the structure, built in 1865, might be in danger, Edson said.

"We have newspaper articles about it opening. What a great place it was," Edson said. "It was a destination. Three giant chandeliers on the third floor, dancing away looking at the Canadian shore at sunset."

A hotel/tavern known as the Willink Hotel was first built on the spot in 1810 to accommodate travelers going west, he said. And folklore has it that a sailor from the USS Lawrence – anchored off Hamburg’s shore during the War of 1812 – was executed for desertion, and his ghost frequents the restaurant.

There apparently is no threat to the future of the structure from the current owner.

"There is absolutely no intention to demolish that building," said Sean Hopkins, attorney for Ellicott Development.

But there are some issues with the housing proposal, since residential uses are not permitted in the commercial waterfront zoning district. And at least one Planning Board member questioned whether housing should be added to Hoover Road in light of storms that have damaged homes along the road.

Chris Wood, a civil engineer with Carmina Wood Design for the owner, said the building had not been damaged in recent storms.

Town officials said they would check with emergency management staff to determine if there have been issues or damage on that section of the road.

The developer also is seeking a variance from the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Ellicott Development also is seeking to build nine townhouse units on St. Francis Drive, next to a former gas station near Bayview Road. That property also is in the waterfront commercial district.

"We think it's a good reuse of these sites," Hopkins said.