Towne Audi's Lancaster showroom ready for debut

Towne Audi's $7 million showroom in Lancaster is ready to open its doors on Monday.

Towne Automotive built the standalone showroom for its Audi franchise at 6501 Transit Road, near exit 49 of the Thruway. The dealer group bought Schmitt's Audi Volkswagen in Bowmansville three years ago, and made plans for a separate location for Audi.

The new dealership will have about 40 employees when it opens, said Frank Downing Jr., Towne's president. Towne is the region's lone Audi dealer.

Downing said the new location is highly visible from the Thruway exit and on Transit Road, and is in a more high-traffic spot than Audi's previous home on Genesee Street.

A total of 273 new Audis were sold locally last year, according to the Niagara Frontier Automobile Dealers Association.

Matt Glynn

