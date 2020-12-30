 Skip to main content
Town of Tonawanda winter parking ban goes into effect Friday
With the winter season already begun, the Town of Tonawanda overnight winter parking ban will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, town officials announced.

The ban prohibits parking on all streets in the town between 2 and 6 a.m. until the ban is lifted in the spring.

Town officials lauded residents for getting their vehicles off the streets in a timely manner during the most recent snow event. 

