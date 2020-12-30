Town of Tonawanda winter parking ban goes into effect Friday

With the winter season already begun, the Town of Tonawanda overnight winter parking ban will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, town officials announced.
The ban prohibits parking on all streets in the town between 2 and 6 a.m. until the ban is lifted in the spring.
Town officials lauded residents for getting their vehicles off the streets in a timely manner during the most recent snow event.
Harold McNeil
