Town of Tonawanda prods workers on MLK Jr. holiday

The Town of Tonawanda is pushing its white-collar and blue-collar union workers to reach a deal making Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday a holiday for all town employees.

Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger on Monday said he's sending a letter to union leaders asking them to negotiate over the issue. The town is one of the few governments in Erie County that doesn't mark King's birthday as a paid holiday for all town workers.

Emminger and town officials say they don't want to grant town employees another day off – they already receive 12 full-day and two half-day holidays, including their own birthday and a floating holiday – but they want workers to trade an existing holiday in exchange for King's birthday.

Uniformed police officers in 2011 swapped their birthdays for a paid holiday honoring King.

Emminger said the other unions so far have resisted, but he hopes they can be convinced to change their minds. The head of the white-collar union previously told The Buffalo News that members rejected a proposal to swap the floating holiday for King's birthday because of other unwanted provisions in the deal.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.