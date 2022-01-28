Town of Tonawanda police seek feedback through text surveys

Town of Tonawanda police next month will launch a new text messaging service that seeks real-time feedback from members of the public who have had contact with the department's officers and emergency dispatchers.

The department is the first in Erie County and one of the first in the state to offer the community-engagement service, known as CueHit, town police said Thursday.

Some 911 callers and others who interacted with the department during a non-life-threatening situation will receive text surveys.

The messages will go out hours or days after an incident, using phone numbers recorded through a service call or officer's report, asking the recipient to take a quick survey about their experience with the department.

Police officials say they're looking to both identify areas of improvement and obtain positive feedback about officers' conduct.

Capt. Joseph Milosich said police will be sensitive in deciding which types of calls will prompt a text, but they could include interactions with officers during traffic stops, as one example.

People can reply with STOP to opt out of future text surveys.

