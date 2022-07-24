Town of Tonawanda plans weekend of activities for Recreation Department anniversary

The Town of Tonawanda will celebrate the 75th anniversary of its Recreation Department, now the Youth, Parks and Recreation Department, with a weekend of free family activities Aug. 5 to 7 at the Aquatic and Fitness Center, 1 Pool Plaza, off Delaware Road near Sheridan Drive.

It begins Aug. 5 at dusk with a free outdoor showing of the 2010 film comedy "Grown Ups." Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome.

It continues the next day with a Family Fun Zone from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring inflatables, balloon animals, craft and STEM stations, games, face painting and food trucks.

Providing live entertainment will be the Towne Players, Ken-Ton school music groups, the Hill Brothers and magician Todd Nelson. From 6 to 9 p.m., "Beers, Bands and Bites" offers live music with eXit...rebooted, food trucks and the Resurgence Beer truck.

A Fitness and Wellness Fair Aug. 7 will offer free use of the Aquatics and Fitness Center pool, outdoor fitness classes from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., water fitness classes from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and wellness classes at 5 and 7:15 p.m. Lake Effect Nutrition will sell healthy shakes and high-protein coffees.

For more information, call 716-831-1001 or visit ttypr.com.