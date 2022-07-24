 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Town of Tonawanda plans weekend of activities for Recreation Department anniversary

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

The Town of Tonawanda will celebrate the 75th anniversary of its Recreation Department, now the Youth, Parks and Recreation Department, with a weekend of free family activities Aug. 5 to 7 at the Aquatic and Fitness Center, 1 Pool Plaza, off Delaware Road near Sheridan Drive.

It begins Aug. 5 at dusk with a free outdoor showing of the 2010 film comedy "Grown Ups." Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome.

It continues the next day with a Family Fun Zone from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring inflatables, balloon animals, craft and STEM stations, games, face painting and food trucks.

Providing live entertainment will be the Towne Players, Ken-Ton school music groups, the Hill Brothers and magician Todd Nelson. From 6 to 9 p.m., "Beers, Bands and Bites" offers live music with eXit...rebooted, food trucks and the Resurgence Beer truck.

People are also reading…

A Fitness and Wellness Fair Aug. 7 will offer free use of the Aquatics and Fitness Center pool, outdoor fitness classes from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., water fitness classes from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and wellness classes at 5 and 7:15 p.m. Lake Effect Nutrition will sell healthy shakes and high-protein coffees.

For more information, call 716-831-1001 or visit ttypr.com.

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Erie County Legislature approves $10.6 million plan to combat drug addiction

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News