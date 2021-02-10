 Skip to main content
Town of Tonawanda man pleads guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance
A Town of Tonawanda man pleaded guilty Wednesday before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that at 1:12 a.m. on Oct. 1, Cheektowaga Police officers approached Anthony J. Ciccarelli, 20, in the driver's seat of a vehicle in which he was smoking marijuana. During a search, officers found a small quantity of marijuana and $769.00 in cash on Ciccarelli's person. Officers also recovered more than half an ounce of powder cocaine and a scale from under the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

Ciccarelli is currently awaiting his sentence in a separate case for accidentally shooting his girlfriend with an illegal gun inside a restaurant in the Town of Cheektowaga last year. On March 5, Ciccarelli discharged a handgun at a restaurant in the Walden Galleria. The gunfire struck his girlfriend in the upper right leg. She has since recovered from the injury.

The handgun was reported stolen from a vehicle in Niagara Falls and was not registered to Ciccarelli, prosecutors said.

Ciccarelli pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon on Sept. 25.

He faces a maximum of 16 years in prison when he is sentenced in both cases on March 18. He was remanded without bail.

