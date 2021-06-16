Town of Tonawanda man gets 5-year sentence in non-fatal shooting case

A Town of Tonawanda man who pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in March received a sentence of five years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Antonio L. Taylor, 31, on Oct. 3, 2020, intentionally shot another person multiple times with an illegal firearm on Kensington Avenue and Godfrey Street in Buffalo's Kensington-Bailey neighborhood.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to his leg and back, but survived the attack and continues to recover from his injuries.

District Attorney John J. Flynn commended the Buffalo Police Gun Violence Unit for their work in the investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Brian Langenfeld of the District Attorney’s Tactical Prosecution Unit.

