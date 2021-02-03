Town of Tonawanda man charged with attempting to produce child pornography

A Town of Tonawanda man has been arrested and charged by criminal complaint with attempting to produce child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 44-year-old Andrew Vallone faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison if he is convicted on the charge.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Rudroff, who is handling the case, the Town of Tonawanda Police Department was contacted by a person who allegedly discovered a video depicting a child wearing only a pair of underwear on a desktop computer belonging to Vallone. On Jan. 23, Tonawanda police contacted the FBI and a subsequent investigation determined that Vallone had allegedly hidden a camera in a location that allowed him to surreptitiously film the victim.

On Wednesday, Vallone made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer.

