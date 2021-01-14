Town of Tonawanda man arraigned for attempted murder

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Town of Tonawanda man was virtually arraigned in State Supreme Court on attempted murder, assault and weapons charges.

Antonio L. Taylor is charged with shooting a man in the back and leg on Kensington Avenue and Godfrey Street at 2:36 a.m. on Oct. 3. The victim is recovering from his injuries.

The defendant remains released on $300,000 bail. Taylor faces a maximum of 25 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

The Buffalo Police Department Gun Violence Unit was involved in the investigation.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.