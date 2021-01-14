 Skip to main content
Town of Tonawanda man arraigned for attempted murder
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Town of Tonawanda man was virtually arraigned in State Supreme Court on attempted murder, assault and weapons charges.

Antonio L. Taylor is charged with shooting a man in the back and leg on Kensington Avenue and Godfrey Street at 2:36 a.m. on Oct. 3. The victim is recovering from his injuries.   

The defendant remains released on $300,000 bail. Taylor faces a maximum of 25 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

The Buffalo Police Department Gun Violence Unit was involved in the investigation.

