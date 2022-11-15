Town of Tonawanda imposes overnight winter parking ban

Town of Tonawanda residents have to get their vehicles off the street after all.

The town's overnight on-street parking ban, in effect between 2 and 6 a.m., is supposed to begin Nov. 1. But this year, as is often the case, town officials lifted the ban for the first two weeks of the month, through at least Nov. 15.

Then, on Friday, town officials announced the ban would not take effect for two more weeks, through Dec. 1, "due to no significant snowfall being forecasted until at least the end of the month."

The town did urge residents to "please use common sense" and move their vehicles if plows need to clear snow from the roads.

Monday, however, the National Weather Service put in place a winter storm watch and predicted up to 2 feet of lake-effect snow or more between Thursday and Sunday.

Given that, the town is imposing its on-street parking restrictions effective 2 a.m. Wednesday.

"Although we had hoped to get to the end of the month, Mother Nature thought differently," wrote Kevin Keenan, a spokesman for the town.