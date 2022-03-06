Town of Tonawanda ends winter parking restrictions

Citing favorable weather forecasts for the next several weeks, the Tonawanda Town Board is lifting overnight winter parking restrictions in the town effective immediately, Supervisor Joseph H. Emminger announced Sunday.

In the event of a significant snowfall, the town asks that residents "use common sense and remove their vehicles from the street so our highway plows can get down the roads," Emminger said in a prepared statement.

The town often has been flexible in its approach to winter parking restrictions, delaying their start or ending them early, depending on the weather, or sometimes temporarily lifting them during the holidays if the weather permitted. Last year, it ended the overnight parking ban during the first week of March.