Town of Niagara rescinds approvals for asphalt plant

The Town of Niagara Board voted unanimously Wednesday night to rescind the approvals it granted last July for a hot asphalt plant on Witmer Road.

Asked if AL Asphalt is still interested in building the plant, Supervisor Lee S. Wallace said, "We've tried to get some answers from them. They won't say anything."

The company's attorney and its two top executives did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The board backtracked after Niagara County officials, responding to complaints from citizens and officeholders in neighboring communities, pointed out that the project should have been reviewed by the county Planning Board before the town approved it.

"It's like nothing ever happened," Wallace said.

Now, the project will be submitted to the county board. Wallace said, and official notifications will be made to Lewiston and Niagara Falls, whose borders are near the plant site.

After that, it will go back to the town Planning Board, and the town will declare itself lead agency for environmental review.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.