Town of Niagara pond project expected to reduce Niagara River pollution

"The whole creek has a legacy of toxic sediment contamination, as well as stormwater runoff," Gallo said. "Other water bodies in Gill Creek have experienced harmful algal blooms since 2018. That's often caused by stormwater runoff."

"All of a sudden, there's toxic bacteria," recalled Paul A. Dyster, former Niagara Falls mayor and Greenway commissioner. "We had to print up signs that told people, 'Keep your pets away. Don't let them drink the water in that portion of the lake, because they could get sick or even die. Don't touch the stuff.' "

The algae was blamed on flows from outside the city limits, Dyster said.

"Part of the way you manage this is to naturalize as much of the upper reaches of the creek as you can to prevent stormwater runoff from carrying contaminants that are on the ground miles away into this stream," Dyster said. "Elmer's Pond, just like Hyde Park Lake, is an impoundment of Gill Creek."

The plan calls for enlarging and dredging Elmer's Pond to make it wider and deeper, as well as building gardens and wetlands around its shores.

"The fish die off in the winter because it's so shallow," Town of Niagara Supervisor Lee S. Wallace said. "Because it's so shallow and so narrow, we have an algae problem."