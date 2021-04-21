Town of Niagara OKs Stavatti Aerospace plan as county smiles on project

The Town of Niagara Board approved a site plan for the first phase of the Stavatti Aerospace Ltd. project to convert the former Army Reserve hangar complex on Porter Road into an aircraft plant.

The site plan calls for production of aircraft prototypes and repairs of existing planes in Building 4, a 37,500-square-foot hangar, and 13,194 square feet of office space in nearby Building 21.

The plan also calls for demolition of three small structures on the 19-acre site, architect David J. Nardozzi II told the Niagara County Planning Board Monday.

Buildings 9, 23 and 26 "are in an unusable condition," Nardozzi said. One is an old military Quonset hut, another a 25-by-150-foot building near the guard shack, and the third an isolated structure in the site's southeast corner.

Also Tuesday, the County Legislature unanimously passed a resolution sponsored by the Legislature's five Democrats expressing support for Stavatti, which has received incentives from the county Industrial Development Agency and the New York Power Authority.

