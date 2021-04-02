 Skip to main content
Town of Niagara Board to vote Wednesday on rescinding OK for asphalt plant
Asphalt

In Hamburg in 2019, signs opposing a proposed asphalt plant sprang up on front lawns. 

 Barbara O'Brien

The Town of Niagara Board will vote Wednesday on whether to rescind its approvals of the AL Asphalt plant at 4660 Witmer Road.

The matter was placed on the agenda Thursday, a day after Niagara County Attorney Claude A. Joerg sent the town a letter saying the approvals from last July should be taken back because the project was not submitted to the county Planning Board for review.

The county said a review was necessary because the site is close to the borders of the Town of Lewiston and the City of Niagara Falls. Neither municipality had been informed of the project.

Neither had Niagara University, even though the site is near a driveway to the campus. NU had threatened litigation to stop the project.

The company sought a site in Niagara County after losing a lawsuit over its plans to build in Hamburg, which demanded a full environmental impact statement.

