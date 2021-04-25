Town of Lockport is latest focus of solar opposition as farmer plans small project

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Kowalski said he has received a purchase offer from a neighbor.

Brian Madigan, Renewable Properties' project manager, said the company will hold a public forum May 12 in the Wrights Corners Fire Company hall to try to answer questions from the sudden opposition.

The board held a public hearing March 16 and only one person, Brett Powley of Day Road, spoke against the project. But the board decided to hold another public hearing last week.

Kowalski said someone he didn't know came to his home and confronted him about the project.

"He said he was going to stop it, and he went door to door, made up flyers and spread the word all throughout the neighborhood," Kowalski said.

"The people in the community are against it, and they should have their choice," Outten said. "Farming and food are as important as power, and we were here first."

"It's just a different way of farming the sun, instead of planting corn and all that, and taking it down to the ethanol plant to make fuel," Kowalski said. "We're making energy quietly, safely, without any costs out in the field."