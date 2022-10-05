Town of Hamburg's proposed plan for the future gets a public hearing Oct. 19

Town of Hamburg residents and business owners will get to have their say on draft recommendations for the town's proposed comprehensive plan at a public meeting set for 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19 in Hamburg Town Hall, 6100 South Park Ave.

As an entity with zoning power, Hamburg, like all municipalities in the state, is required to pursue its zoning in accordance with a comprehensive plan aimed at guiding development and land use decisions in the town and its two villages – Blasdell and the Village of Hamburg – over the next few years. More than two years in the making, the draft plan is nearing completion, Town Council Member Elizabeth Farrell said Wednesday.

"This plan will chart the course for the future of Hamburg,” Farrell said in a statement. "Anyone interested in such topics as commercial development, neighborhoods, connectivity and sustainability in our town is encouraged to take this opportunity to give their input, before the plan is finalized."

The Town Board is set to adopt a final version of the comprehensive plan in December.

Meanwhile, the latest version of the 127-page draft plan includes a new section that addresses agriculture and its role in the future development of Hamburg.

"Hamburg does have some agricultural areas," Farrell said.

"We also have some areas that have previously been affiliated with agricultural usage that have been transitioning, and so our feeling is that we needed to have a conversation about it with stakeholders in our community who are in the agricultural field so that we address it in our comprehensive plan," she added.

Farrell said town officials were encouraged to review its agricultural assets after applying for and receiving a county grant.

"We formed an agriculture subcommittee, and they have been meeting and putting together that section that will be included in the comprehensive plan," she said.

"So it may not be something that people think of right away in terms of the Town of Hamburg, but we do have areas that have a rich history in agriculture – even if they were shrinking – and we had some areas, again, that were transitional," Farrell added.

Farrell said numerous meetings have already been held with farmers and various stakeholders in the town which, she added, was a very important process in drafting the comprehensive plan.

"When we were first looking for what consultant to work with and to guide us through this process, we articulated that it was very important that we had a robust public engagement process during this development of the new plan because ... something as comprehensive as this plan requires that we also have those in-depth conversations with all of the stakeholders in the different neighborhoods," Farrell said.

The first half-hour of the meeting, from 5 to 5:30 p.m., will be an open house format in which participants can view plan recommendations. An overview presentation will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by a question-and-answer session.