Town of Hamburg says no to Dollar General

Brandy Gerace was watching a livestream of the Town of Hamburg Planning Board meeting from home Wednesday night when the board turned down a proposed Dollar General store across the road from her house.

"I was kind of stunned," she said. "You want to step outside and set off fireworks."

"We're very pleased with the decision," said Kim Jablonski, whose property is right next to the vacant land where the store was proposed in the community of Lake View.

The decision was two years in the making.

Developer Broadway Group proposed building a Dollar General store at the corner of Heltz Road and Southwestern Boulevard (Route 20) in 2020. The Planning Board determined in January 2021 a lengthy environmental review was required.

The board formally accepted the final environmental impact statement July 22, and on Wednesday, the board decided that the 9,000-square-foot building would have an adverse impact on the environment.

A number of potential impacts were studied, and the Broadway Group came up with ways to mitigate them. But Planning Board members decided the measures did not do enough to minimize the impacts to the character of the community, zoning overlay district and traffic and pedestrian safety.

"It would have literally changed our street. It would change the way that we live," Gerace said.

"Impacts to the residential character of Heltz Road was a primary concern of the residents and the Planning Board," the board said in its finding statement.

The town wanted the entrance to the store to be moved from Heltz Road to Southwestern, but confirmed with the state Department of Transportation that on corner lots, the state prefers the driveway to be on the side street.

Just as concerning to the board was traffic and pedestrian safety.

Southwestern Boulevard near Heltz Road has an average daily traffic volume of 12,103 vehicles, according to the study. The speed limit is 55 mph. There are no sidewalks or bicycle infrastructure along Southwestern or Heltz Road, a rural road that often serves as a cut-through from Lakeview Road to Southwestern.

The Planning Board said the store would likely attract pedestrians and bicyclists from the subdivision on the other side of Southwestern, which has the potential to create a dangerous situation.

"We worry that it's going to be dangerous for pedestrians. There was nothing that could make it safe for pedestrians," Chairman William Clark said.

When asked what the company's next step is and if it will pursue a store at that location, Dollar General issued this statement: "During our due diligence process to determine the feasibility of a new store in Hamburg, we decided to evaluate alternative locations in Erie County and we continue to evaluate opportunities to add new locations and extend our mission of serving others."

Neighbors, who have been researching and garnering signatures on an online petition, attending and speaking out at Planning Board meetings for two years, did not know if they would be successful.

"I was not sure how it would go," Jablonski said. "One week I would feel hopeful and the next week it would feel like it was a losing battle."

And they felt like underdogs going against a large business with many resources.

"We were fighting from the heart," Gerace said. "Honestly, it was just praying that they (Planning Board members) were actually listening to us and understanding that we know our area best."

And while they are happy about the decision, they are waiting to see if Dollar General appeals it.

"We still can’t believe it. I just feel like we're not done," said Heltz Road resident Debbie Kubisty. "Time will tell."