Town GOP makes Amherst Central Park plans a campaign issue

The town, following public debate and behind-the-scenes negotiations dating to 2012, has reached a tentative deal with Mensch Capital Partners, the development group that owns the former Westwood Country Club. The agreement approved March 8 lays out the financial terms under which Amherst will buy the 170-acre former golf club from Mensch and, in turn, sell 38 acres of town-owned sports fields to the developers.

DiPasquale and the other Republicans say the town negotiated the agreement in secret and rushed to OK it without getting feedback from residents. They also questioned "sweetheart" conditions in the agreement obligating the town to retain Mensch as construction manager for future Amherst Central Park development.

"There is so much information that is missing that needs to be addressed before the town even entertained a resolution," said DiPasquale, who also worked in the town's Planning Department, adding, "We're the ones who are going to be obligated to pay for all of this."

Democrats say all construction and professional services for upcoming development will be put out to bid and Kulpa and town employees extensively engaged the public throughout the planning process. A complicated financing mechanism is meant to ensure revenue generated by development at the Amherst Central Park sites cover the town's cost for this work.